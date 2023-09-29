Judge Reilly issues jury request

By R. L. Thompson

Associate District Judge Maxey Reilly filed a jury request form on September 13 in the Court Clerk’s office calling for 100 jurors to report for Petit Jury duty. The jury term will begin on October 23. Jurors are to report at 8:00 a.m. Summons for jury duty were issued on September 15.

Recently there were over 20 contempt charges filed in Okfuskee County District Court against individuals who did not show up when they received a summons for jury duty.

For those who ignore the summons of the court, they can expect to be held in contempt of court. A conviction for contempt of court can carry jail time or a fine or both.