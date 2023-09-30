Funeral services for Edwin L. Dueck will be held Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Boley Mennonite Church. Interment will follow at the Boley Mennonite Church Cemetery.

Edwin L. Dueck was born March 16, 1936 in Morris Manitoba, Canada to Henry and Elizabeth (Loewen) Dueck. He passed away Friday, September 29, 2023 at his home in Paden, Oklahoma at the age of 87.

A complete obituary will be provided when available.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.