Tim E. Martin
Tim E. Martin
Graveside services for Timothy E. Martin will be held Friday, October 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah, Oklahoma. Family will greet friends for a viewing at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home, 301 N. 3rd St., Okemah, OK 74859, on Thursday, Oct. 5th, 5:00 – 8:00 PM.
Timothy Ernest Martin was born July 21, 1946 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Ancel “Beefy” Martin and Threesie Vera (Stewart) Martin. He passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at his home in Edmond, Oklahoma at the age of 77.
Tim grew up in Okemah, Oklahoma and was a 1964 graduate of Okemah High School. He later went on to attend the University of Oklahoma and graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma. On August 13, 1967, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he married Georgia Duckworth and they resided in Edmond, Oklahoma since 1968. Tim enlisted in the Army National Guard at age 16. He proudly served with the guard and reserve for 34 years before retiring. Tim was one of only six people chosen from the Army and Air Force active, National Guard and Reserve components to go to Washington, DC in the early 90s to create the Youth Challenge Program for at risk 18-21 year-olds which is now implemented throughout the United States. He considered the creation of this program to be his major accomplishment in his 34 years in the Oklahoma National Guard. Tim worked as an assistant State Bond Advisor and State Bond Advisor for the state of Oklahoma for 15 years. He also enjoyed reading and loved OU Football.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ancelea June Martin and one brother, Michael Gene Martin.
Survivors include his wife, Georgia Martin of Edmond, Oklahoma; two boys, Timothy Martin and wife Cindy of Gainesville, Florida and Martin Massey of Moore, Oklahoma; one daughter, Adrienne Blalack and husband Justin of Owasso, Oklahoma; one brother, Dan Martin of Brisbane, Australia and eight grandchildren, Anna Marie Griffin and husband Joshua, Gregory Christopher Massey, Mark Timothy Martin, Holden Christopher Martin, Logan Martin Blalack, David William Martin, Brian Ancel Martin and Kellan Xavier Blalack.
Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.
Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.
To send flowers to the family visit. www.pamelaspioneerflowers.com