Funeral services for Krystal Faye Simmons will be held Monday, October 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the United Pentecostal Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Barnett – Fisher Cemetery.Krystal Faye Simmons was born July 28, 1983 in Okemah, OK to Pamela and Dean Simmons. She passed away October 2, 2023 in Norman, Ok with both of her children and their father by her side. Krystal grew up in Okemah, OK surrounded by a huge family and several siblings that she enjoyed spending most of her time with. Krystal married Archie Cannon on July 27, 2001 and together they had two beautiful boys that she loved dearly, and will continue watching over. Krystal and Archie divorced in 2008 but remained good friends. Krystal was a fun-loving person that always enjoyed making people laugh and taking care of her cats.

She is proceeded in death by her father Dean Simmons, grandparents Buford (Smokey) Spain, Inez and Howard Simmons. Aunt Brenda Dennis, Uncle Amos Roy Spain, and Uncle Bobby Spain.

She is survived by her children Ethan and Jeremiah Cannon of Oklahoma, Mother Pamela Simmons of Okemah, Sister Leah Curtsinger of Okemah, Sister Rhonda Simmons of Okemah, Sister Kristina Payne of Okemah, Sister Mandy and husband Jimmy Tipton of Okemah, Sister Candy Larsen and Shannon of Kansas, Brother Corey Simmons and Katie of Okemah. Brother Brian Simmons of Idaho, Brother Ryan and wife Kendra Simmons of Illinois, Sister Debbie and husband John Breckenridge of Idaho, Her grandmother Alvena Spain of Okemah, Uncle Raymond Spain of Okemah, and Uncle Gary Spain and Tommy Waller of California, Aunt Judy Bowerman of California, And friend Cody of Oklahoma. Along with a host of Nieces and Nephews.

Krystal will be forever loved, and greatly missed.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Ray Barrett, Archie Cannon, Larry Farris, Corey Simmons, Aaron Patterson and Cody Spain

Honorary bearers include Bobby Spain, Anthony Spain and Jason Spain.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

