Thinking Out Loud: An Unbelievable True Story

Here is a sad true story about Delores Anna May Aguilar, born in Jal, New Mexico, on June 20th, 1929; departed August 7th, 2008. She will be met in the afterlife by her husband, Edward; son, Edward Junior, and daughter, Ruby Jane. She is survived by….

Delores had no hobbies, made no contributions to society and rarely shared a kind word or deed in her life. I speak for the majority of her family when I say her presence will not be missed by many, very few tears will be shed, and there will be little-to-no lamenting over her passing.

Her family will mostly remember some troubling events about Delores. We may have a few fond memories of her if God will help us to remember them. However, I truly believe that at the end of the day, all of us will really only miss what we never had – a good and kind mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. I hope she is finally at peace with herself. As for the rest of us left behind, I hope this is the beginning of a time of healing, as well as learning how to be a healthy family.

There will be no service, no prayers, and no closure for the family she spent a lifetime tearing apart. We cannot come together in the end to see to it that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren can say their goodbyes. So, I say here for all of us, “GOOD-BYE, MOM!”

As I read this true story of this family it almost made tears come to my eyes, and I must confess in my heart I was weeping. What a depressing statement about a life, and also about a family. Can you imagine the scars and hurt that this family must be carrying? What a burden!

Aren’t you glad this s definitely and certainly not true of your precious loved one? Your cherished loved one loved you and her/his family, didn’t they?

It helps to treasure all the wonderful and delightful memories of your loving family member, doesn’t it? Remember, you are loved by your family, and friends!

John T. Catrett, III

Scissortail Hospice Chaplain