| logout
Okemah School Board meeting–October 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM – Regular Meeting
October 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM – Regular Meeting
|Agenda
|
1. CALL TO ORDER/ROLL CALL
|
2. CITIZEN’S HEARING (Any individual wishing to address the Board on any item appearing on the agenda shall sign in with the Board Clerk prior to the start of the meeting. The President of the Board will then acknowledge only those individuals whose names are listed to address the Board concerning any item appearing on the Board agenda)
|
3. CONSENT AGENDA All of the following items, which concern reports and items of a routine nature normally approved at board meetings, will be approved by one vote unless any board member desires to have a separate vote on any or all of the following items.
|
3.1. MINUTES
|
3.1.1. September 11, 2023 – Regular Meeting
|
3.1.2. October 5, 2023 – Special Meeting
|
3.2. EXPENDITURES/REVENUE
|
3.2.1. General Fund Encumbrance #143-155 and Payment #424-796, 6-10
|
3.2.2. Building Fund Encumbrance #34-36 and Payment #29-40
|
3.2.3. Activity Fund
|
3.2.3.1. Activity Amendments
|
3.2.4. Treasurer’s Report
|
3.3. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
|
3.3.1. Building Principal’s Report
|
3.3.2. Indian Education Report
|
3.3.3. Special Education Report
|
3.3.4. Curriculum Director’s Report
|
3.3.5. Director of Student Services/Athletic Director
|
4. DISCUSSION, CONSIDERATION, AND VOTE TO APPROVE THE 2023-2024 FINAL ESTIMATE OF NEEDS AND BUDGET
|
5. DISCUSSION, CONSIDERATION, AND VOTE TO PASS THE 2024 ANNUAL SCHOOL ELECTION RESOLUTION
|
6. DISCUSSION, CONSIDERATION, AND VOTE TO APPROVE THE USDA GRANT RESOLUTION
|
7. DISCUSSION REGARDING THE HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE REMEDIATION REPORT
|
8. DISCUSSION REGARDING THE HIGH SCHOOL DROP OUT REPORT
|
9. DISCUSSION, CONSIDERATION, AND VOTE TO APPROVE GIVING THE ACT TEST IN SPRING TO ELEIGIBLE JUNIORS AS PART OF THE STATE CONTRACT WITH THE OKLAHOMA STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (OSDE) AND ACT
|
10. DISCUSSION, CONSIDERATION, AND VOTE TO APPROVE ITEMS LISTED AS SURPLUS (TECHNOLOGY)
|
11. DISCUSSION, CONSIDERATION, AND VOTE TO GO OR NOT TO GO INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION PURSUANT TO O.S. 25, SEC. 307 (B) TO DISCUSS THE FOLLOWING:
|
11.1. Hiring of Support Staff
|
11.2. Hiring of Certified Staff
|
11.3. Hiring of Chauncey Goff as adjunct Psychology teacher
|
11.4. Superintendent Evaluation
|
12. ACKNOWLEDGE RETURN TO OPEN SESSION & STATEMENT BY BOARD PRESIDENT OF EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES
|
13. DISCUSSION, CONSIDERATION, AND VOTE ON THE FOLLOWING EXECUTIVE SESSION ITEMS:
|
13.1. Hiring of Support Staff
|
13.2. Hiring of Certified Staff
|
13.3. Hiring of Chauncey Goff as adjunct Psychology teacher
|
13.4. Superintendent Evaluation
|
14. NEW BUSINESS
|
15. VOTE TO ADJOURN