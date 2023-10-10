Della Sue Hessman

Della Sue Hessman, of Paden, Oklahoma, passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023 in Prague, at the age of 78. Sue was born on December 28th, 1944 in Prague. She was the daughter of James Noble and Bessie Mae (Dowell) Capps. Sue was raised in Paden, where she attended Paden Public Schools and was a 1963 graduate of Paden High School. Sue was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Paden. She enjoyed spending time with her church family and volunteering with the church Clothes Closet as often as she could.

Sue had a great passion for people and animals. She loved to cook for people, entertain them and take care of those she cared for. She was at her best when she was cooking for and hosting her large family dinners. She enjoyed baking bread. One of her favorite events was her weekly “Tuesday at Sue’s,” where she would host and cook for many of her lady friends and they would enjoy playing a host of games.

Sue also enjoyed working outside. She enjoyed caring for and growing beautiful flowers. She also spent many hours on her riding lawn mower. She also loved cheering on her beloved Oklahoma City Thunder, whether at the game or on television, you knew she was watching and cheering.

Sue’s greatest passion was her family. Sue was a dedicated wife to Bob. The two were happily married for forty-eight years and in his last years, Sue dedicated her life to caring for him. Sue was also a dedicated mother and grandmother, she spent many hours supporting her children and grandchildren, on and off the field. When her grandchildren were young, she would often dress them up and take photographs before they all enjoyed a picnic together.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of more than 48 years, Bob Hessman; her sister, Fern Smith and her great-granddaughter, Angel Hessman.

Those left to cherish her memories are; her son, Michael Hessman and his wife, Cheryl, of Choctaw; Grandchildren, Tanner Hessman and his wife Erin, great-grandchildren, Hudson and Brooks; granddaughter, Sydney Waggaman and her husband, Charlie and grandson, Scott Hessman and his wife, Michelle; her brother, Joe Capps; nieces, Karen Gandy and Taletha Cook; nephews, James Capps, Ethan Smith and Cody Smith; stepson, Dwayne Hessman and his wife, Carol and numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-nephews, great-nieces and loving friends.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the First Baptist Church of Paden. Burial will immediately follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Paden. The family will accept guest from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague.