SSC Military and Veteran Resource Fair on the Horizon

Seminole State College will host its inaugural Military and Veteran Resource Fair on Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Utterback Ballroom, located inside the Enoch Kelly Haney Center.

The event will feature 29 local and regional organizations on-site to assist active members of the armed forces, veterans and their dependents with information about services and available benefits. A full list of the organizations participating can be found at sscok.edu/media.

Sam’s Cheesin’ It Up, a veteran-owned-and-operated food truck will also be available to attendees. The event is free and open to the public.

“We are thrilled to host this inaugural Military and Veteran Resource Fair,” Stacey Foster, SSC VA School Certifying Officer, said. “We are committed to serving our active military and veteran community. This event serves as a testament to that commitment and provides a platform for service members to access valuable resources and forge connections with organizations dedicated to their well-being. It’s an honor to us to be able to host such an event on our campus.”

Prior to the event, an honor field of 3,000 American flags will be planted on campus. The honor field is sponsored by American Legion Post 204 of Seminole.

For more information about the event, contact Foster at s.foster@sscok.edu or 405-382-9510.