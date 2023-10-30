Funeral services for Tiffany Nicole Wingate will be held Friday, November 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the United Pentecostal Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery of Okemah.

Tiffany Nicole Wingate was born May 7, 1980 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Carl W. Odom and Cuby (Covington) Odom. She passed away Sunday, October 29, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 43.

Tiffany grew up in Wichita Falls, Texas before moving to Chandler, Oklahoma. While there she met and married Christopher James Wingate on December 26, 1998. They later made Okemah their home. Tiffany was a hard worker who loved her family dearly. She also enjoyed cooking and especially loved being outdoors with her kids and grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her father and sister in law, Virginia Little.

Survivors include her husband, Chris Wingate of Okemah; her mother, Cuba Odom of Okemah; two sons, Blake Montgomery Odom and wife, Bobbie and Jesse James Wingate; two daughters, Autumn Nicole Dean and husband Seth and Madison Brook Allen and husband Carson all of Okemah; four brothers, Carl Anthony Odom of Seminole, Russell Odom and wife Cathy of Wichita Falls, Texas, Timothy Odom and wife Sally of Elm City, North Carolina and Gregory Odom and wife Rachel of Mt. Airy, North Carolina and four grandchildren with another on the way.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Seth Dean, Blake Odom, Jesse Wingate, Stephen Odom, Frankie Hawkins, Dustin Hawkins, Carson Allen and Austin Hawkins.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. Jonathan Shatwell and Rev. David Shatwell.

