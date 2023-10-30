Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics Offers Free ACT Prep Workshop

Oklahoma City — (Oct. 30, 2023) — The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM) announced today that it is offering a free ACT prep workshop on Saturday, November 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be on the OSSM residential campus located in Oklahoma City. To register, students can go to www.oktestprep.com. Limited spots are available.

The workshop will be led by the student organization Helping Oklahomans in Standardized Testing (HOIST). Its goals are to provide resources to high school students throughout the state, conduct free in-person mock exams, and offer individualized tutoring to help students prepare for standardized tests.

“Students created this organization to provide Oklahomans with resources and free tutoring help to have the best chance to succeed in standardized testing and creating a future for themselves,” said Tajvir Singh, an OSSM senior and the leader of HOIST.

The morning begins with students taking a full mock ACT under the same conditions as a full test session. After the tests are graded, OSSM students review with attendees the most common mistakes and possible solutions in each category of the ACT: English, mathematics, reading, and science.

About OSSM