Oklahoma National Guard Museum hosts annual Veterans Day ceremony

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma National Guard’s Office of Public Affairs invites all local media to the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Oklahoma National Guard Museum, formerly known as the 45th Infantry Division Museum.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 11 at 10 a.m. at the Oklahoma National Guard Museum, located at 2145 NE 36th Street in Oklahoma City.

The event is open to the public and limited parking is available on the museum grounds. Overflow parking is available at the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety facility directly across Northeast 36th Street from the Museum. The Museum and its surrounding grounds will be open to the public on Veterans Day from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The keynote speaker for the event is Col. Brad Carter, assistant adjutant general – Army for Oklahoma.

Carter advises and assists the Adjutant General on the preparation of Oklahoma Army National Guard units for Homeland Defense and mobilization as well as advises the Adjutant General concerning any issue or matter that affects the Oklahoma Army National Guard, its Citizen-Soldiers and their families.

Carter commissioned in 1993 through the Oklahoma Military Department Officer Candidate School, Oklahoma City, and has deployed in support Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008 and Operation Enduring Freedom in 2003.

Carter’s full biography can be found at https://ok.ng.mil/Leaders/Article/3398011/col-brad-carter.

Information on the Oklahoma National Guard Museum can be found at https://www.okngmuseum.com.