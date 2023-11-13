Funeral services for Caleb Michael Fraser will be held Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Okemah High School Panther Dome with Bro. Donald Baker officiating and assisted by Connie Reilly.

Caleb Michael Fraser was born April 4, 1983 in Henryetta, Oklahoma to Michael E. Fraser and Linda (Conceicao) Fraser. He passed away Friday, November 10, 2023 at his home surrounded by friends and family at the age of 40.

Caleb was a 2001 graduate of Okemah High School and a lifelong resident. He later went on be the owner and operator of Fraser Oilfield Service LLC. Caleb and Lana Maxwell were married November 22, 2008 in Okemah. Caleb loved flying and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and always said “his kids were his greatest accomplishment”. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Lana Fraser of Okemah; one son, Triston Garrett Fraser; two daughters, Alexa Gabriell Dixon and husband Caleb and Zhoie Gaige Fraser all of Okemah; his father, Mike Fraser and wife Joannie of Okemah; his mother, Linda Fraser of Midwest City; one brother, Jordan Younger Fraser of Pawhuska, Oklahoma and two sisters, Leah Lin Cook and husband Bill of Aubrey, Texas and Josie Rhaelene Harris of Okemah.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Brandon Speir, Matt Yocham, Paul Walker, David Walker, Cole Been and Matt Anson.

Honorary bearers include Eugene Cheatwood, Vig Goff, Kyle Franks, Joseph Bailey and Chance Hinkle.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.