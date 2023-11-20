Funeral services for Lucinda Judy Harjo will be held Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Creek Chapel Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Creek Chapel Cemetery. Wake services will be Tuesday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel of Okemah.

Lucinda Judy Harjo was born December 22, 1933 in Wewoka, Oklahoma to Edmond and Melissa (Canard) Harjo. She passed away Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Okemah at the age of 89.

Lucinda was a lifelong resident of Okemah. She was a loving homemaker and housewife who enjoyed gardening, flowers, her family and fishing. She was a member of the Creek Chapel Methodist Church of Okemah. Lucinda was a woman who loved God. She was devoted to her faith and was full of unconditional love.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis Frank Harjo; two sons, Edmond and David Harjo; four siblings, Joseph Anderson, Amanda Barnett Jimboy, Ella Harjo Severs and Eliza Berryhill and three grandchildren, Edmond King, Cassie Harjo and Svnockv Harjo.

She is survived by one son, Leroy Harjo of Okemah; two daughters, Linda Harjo of Okemah and Dora Taylor of Tulsa and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Julian Fixico, Ray Jimboy, Elliott Birdcreek, Emilio Fixico, Bryan Birdcreek and J.D. Bowers.

Honorary bearers include Pahose Harjo, Mark Harjo and Tommy Frank.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. Paul Fixico.

