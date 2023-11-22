Lydia Louise Gonzales

Lydia Louise Gonzales was born March 13, 1943, in Durant, Oklahoma, to Benjamin and Lula Dunson, into a loving family which eventually included seven children. She passed away on November 20, 2023, at the age of 80, in Arlington, Texas. She was a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation and Thlopthlocco Tribal Town. Her clan was Sweet Potato.

Lydia grew up south of Okemah and attended Eufaula Boarding in Eufaula, Oklahoma, during her elementary and middle school years. After leaving the boarding school she graduated from Heavener High School. Lydia moved to Dallas, Texas, after graduation attended El Centro and Mountain View Community Colleges. She worked for Texas Instruments for several years, and after leaving TI, she went to work for the City of Dallas for twenty-seven years, retiring as Agenda Coordinator in the City Manager’s office.

She retired in 1996 to take care of her mother who was in failing health. While working for the City, Lydia met and married Ernest Gonzales who was also employed by the City of Dallas. They were happily married for 41 years. Lydia was very proud of her association with the Native American Heritage Day in Texas celebration. For several years she said the opening prayer in the Creek language for the celebration. She was a long-time member of the Dallas Indian United Methodist Church and was a very active member of the Silver Feather’s association and proud of the work they did, which she enjoyed immensely.

Lydia graciously opened her nurturing home to any family member in need. All who knew her appreciated Aunt Lyd’s steady temperament and her sweet and generous nature. Her hobbies included photography and watching classic films with Ernest.

Lydia will be greatly missed by many loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Lula Dunson; two older brothers, Louis Dunson and Ben Dunson, Jr.; and one sister, Rosalie Bateman. She is survived by her husband, Ernest Gonzales; her daughters, Corinna Gonzales and Candida Gonzales; brother, Melvin Dunson and spouse, Sharon; sisters, Raenell Crawford, and Mary Faulds and spouse, Joseph; grandchildren, Anastasia, Gabriella, Amaya, Christian, and Benjamin; three great-grandchildren; and many treasured nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 10AM with the funeral at 11AM at Dallas Indian UMC, 1205 Hollywood Ave, Dallas, TX, on Wed. 11/29/23. A luncheon will follow. Private burial at Dallas – Ft Worth National Cemetery.