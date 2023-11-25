Notification of walkaway: Douglas R. Fenton, ODOC#640503

Notification of walkaway:

OKLAHOMA CITY – Douglas R. Fenton (ODOC #640503), an inmate at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City unlawfully walked away at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2023.

Inmate Fenton, 34, is a White male serving a 13-year sentence for possession of a weapon after a felony conviction out of Tulsa County.

If you see Inmate Fenton or know of his whereabouts, do NOT approach and call 911.