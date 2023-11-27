Freeda Rae Batson

Freeda Rae Batson was born to Robert and Nora (Crawford) Allen in Weleetka, Oklahoma on September 12, 1929. She grew up on a farm three miles north of Weleetka and was always surrounded by many cousins living in the area. She was joined by one brother, Robert Van Allen, when she was three years old. He currently resides in Utah with his wife, Arminta Allen.

Freeda graduated from Weleetka High School. She was the wife of Ralph Andrew Batson (deceased) for over fifty years and the mother of four: Gwyneth Batson Ayres of Okemah, OK, Ronald Lee Batson (Marilyn Bates – Castle, OK), of Bearden, OK, Robert Lynn Batson (deceased), and Keith Allen Batson (deceased).

She is survived by seven grandchildren: James (Krishalyn) Ayres, David (Brooke) Ayres, Angela (Jeff) Hinkle, Daniel (Eugenia) Batson, Sabrina (Chase) Dennis, Brody Batson, Braedynn Batson, and one step-grandson Rune Wilharm. . One grandchild, Travis Shawn Dugan, is deceased.

Additionally she is survived by 13 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, and her former daughter-in-law, Lennie Wilharm-Batson of Elkhart, IA. In her younger years, Freeda enjoyed sewing as well as baking pies and cakes.

In her later years; Freeda enjoyed eating burgers from Sonic, crossword puzzles, eating apple fritters from Casey’s, and visits from her family and friends.

She was a resident of Genesis Senior Living Center in Des Moines, Iowa at the time of her passing. She will be buried in Likowski Cemetery in Pharoah, OK, where her husband and two sons are also buried.