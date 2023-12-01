Extension to Train New Class of Master Sewing Volunteers

Oklahoma State University (OSU) Extension will host a training for certified volunteers to help assist County Extension offices in teaching local sewing classes. This training will take place on April 2-4, 2024 at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Norman, OK. Individuals who complete the training and meet all qualifications will be referred to as Master Sewing Volunteers. Registration will be limited to the first 24 individuals.

If you are interested in attending this Master Sewing Volunteer training, please contact your County FCS Extension Educator to visit about expectations of the program and to obtain an application form. You will be asked to submit your completed application and a sewing sample for an interview with your FCS Educator who must submit the names of qualified applicants to OSU by December 20, 2023.

Before you can be considered a qualified applicant, you must first complete the requirements to be a Master Family and Consumer Sciences Volunteer. You can do this by reviewing some lessons online and taking a quiz. Certified 4-H Volunteers may also be qualified applicants. Jan Maples, Okfuskee County OSU Extension Family and Consumer Science Educator, will have more details.

For the 24 participants, a registration fee of $40 will cover the costs of sewing project materials. Participants will be responsible for their own lodging and will need to bring their own sewing machine and basic sewing kit.

Individuals who successfully complete the training and who meet all qualifications will be requested to provide at least 20 hours of volunteer time to the County Extension Office in the year following the training.

The first cohort of Master Sewing Volunteers, trained earlier this year, are doing wonderful things in their communities. Please consider sharing your own skills through this program.

The Master Sewing Volunteer Program is the recipient of the Dorothy Blackwell Legacy Grant through the Cooperative Extension FCS Ambassadors. The FCS Ambassadors are committed to enhancing the economic and personal well-being of Oklahoma families and youth through research-based information.