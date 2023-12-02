Oklahoma Air National Guard promotes its newest general officer

OKLAHOMA CITY – Family, friends and fellow service members gathered at the Oklahoma State Capitol to celebrate the promotion of the Oklahoma National Guard’s newest general officer.

Officially pinned Dec. 1, Brig. Gen. Christopher A. Eason assumed the role of assistant adjutant general, Oklahoma Air National Guard. He is the principal advisor to the adjutant general for Oklahoma for all Oklahoma Air National Guard matters. Eason is also responsible for the combat readiness and operational effectiveness for all OKANG units.

Eason commissioned in 2004 as an active-duty Air Force staff judge advocate after graduating from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. He joined the Oklahoma National Guard in 2014 where he most recently served as the state staff judge advocate for the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

In his civilian capacity, Eason resides in Allen, Texas, where he serves as a federal prosecutor with the Department of Justice.