Graveside services for Violet Lorena Pack will be held Friday, December 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Wetumka Cemetery with Bro. Donnie Nero officiating.

Violet Lorena Pack was born February 3, 1939 in Stuart, Oklahoma to Charlie and Rena Mae (Cook) Newman. She passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at her home in Wetumka at the age of 84.

Violet was a lifelong resident of the Wetumka area and a graduate of Wetumka High School. She was a care provider for many seniors in Wetumka for many years. She and Harvey Lester Pack were married October 31, 1960 in Okmulgee. Violet was a past member of the Wetumka Church of Christ and current member of the Weleetka Church of Christ. She also enjoyed gardening and reading her bible.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Audie and Harold Newman and one sister, Dean Parker.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Harvey Pack; her son, Tony Pack and wife Jan; one sister, Flora Mae Dyer; grandchildren, Jayme Pack Montgomery (Ty), Taylor Pack Storkson (Travis), Molly Edwards (Nathaniel) and Sydney Meza (Jacob) and great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Reagan, Cami, Madison, Tylan, Enri, J.J. and Vaughn.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma.

