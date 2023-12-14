Bullard files bill to stop age discrimination in firearms purchases

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, filed legislation recently to better protect the Second Amendment rights of Oklahomans when purchasing firearms. Senate Bill 1218 would prohibit licensed dealers from denying anyone over the age of 18 from purchasing a firearm based on his or her age unless the customer does not meet state law requirements.

“I have reviewed the Second Amendment many times and you will be relieved to know that it does not have an expiration date, nor is there one on your right to purchase a firearm,” Bullard said. “Unfortunately, we have seen where there was an attempt to deny an Oklahoman the right to own a weapon because they were too old. This is age discrimination and unconstitutional to boot. This bill has one single purpose. Protect the liberty and Constitutional freedom of all Oklahomans.”

The measure would further require any licensed dealer who receives a denial on a background check conducted through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System based on age to document all evidence of such denial and submit the evidence to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

SB 1218 will be available for consideration when the legislative session begins in February.