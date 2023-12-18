Start off the New Year with a Free Hike in an Oklahoma State Park!

This New Year’s Day, the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department (OTRD) is offering free guided hikes, admission and parking at participating parks as part of the national America’s State Parks First Day Hikes.

This initiative promotes outdoor recreation and takes place in all 50 states, including more than 20 Oklahoma parks, and is a fun way for families to start the new year off with time in the great outdoors.

“We are excited to kick off the new year with the annual First Day Hikes,” said Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of OTRD. “Our team can’t wait to join Oklahomans across the state for a hike in one of our world class parks. It’s the perfect opportunity to get outside, enjoy the scenery and reflect on the year ahead.”

For more information about participating parks, difficulty of the hikes, length, duration and start times, visit the TravelOK website.