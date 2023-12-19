Bessie Mae Morphis passed away December 17, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 82. Bessie was born to John Harold Underwood and Amy Roselie (Smith) Underwood on January 18, 1941 in Okemah, Oklahoma.

She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Morphis, four brothers Junior, Charles, Orville, and Earl Morphis, two sisters Viola and Pearl. Bessie is survived by one son, Charles Morphis of Wewoka, Oklahoma and one daughter, Jennifer Norton of Holdenville, Oklahoma, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Bessie was a homemaker, she enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time with her family.

A memorial service will be held at the Cromwell Pentecostal Holiness Church Thursday December 21, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Ruby Nell York officiating.