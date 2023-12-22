Jeannie Kay Green was born December 6, 1956 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Cecil and Betty (Cook) Green. She passed away December 21, 2023 in Shawnee, Oklahoma at the age of 67.

Jeannie was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing her computer, planting flowers, mowing her yard, going to yard sales and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her longtime companion, Hobert Dennis; two brothers, Jerry and Jimmy Green and two sisters, Janice Nail and Judy Ipock.

Survivors include her two daughters, Melissa Johnston and husband Jarrod of Shawnee and Alison Green and fiancé Toby White of Kansas; five grandchildren, Nathan, Jaron, Logan and Kason Johnston and Cypress White; sister, Joy Green Williams of Guthrie; brother, Jon Green of Seminole and caregiver, Lois Wingate of Okemah.

