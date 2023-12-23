Okmulgee Resident dies in car crash

By R.L. Thompson

According to a incident report issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Michael Owen of Okmulgee was pronounced deceased at the scene of an accident that occurred in early morning hours on December 23, 2023 on US-75 southbound, ¼ mile north of Cedar Rd, in the city limits of Schulter, OK in Okmulgee County.

The incident report states there were two vehicles involved in the accident. The details of the incident report are listed below.

Vehicle-1: 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Michael Owen (SIC), white male, age 46, of Okmulgee OK. Pronounced deceased at the scene by Okmulgee County EMS due to injuries sustained in the collision.

Passengers: None

Vehicle-2: 2018 Ford F150 driven by Phillip Ho (SIC), Asian male, age 35, of Okmulgee, OK. Not injured.

Passengers: None

What Happened: Vehicle-1 was weaving and struck Vehicle-2 in the rear. Vehicle-1 then departed the roadway right, rolled approximately 3 times and ejected the driver approximately 30 feet from the vehicle.

Condition of Driver Vehicle-1: DUI – Alcohol

Condition of Driver Vehicle-2: Apparently Normal

Cause of Collision: Intoxication

Weather: Fog

Roadway: Dry

Seatbelts: Equipped, not in use Vehicle-1; in use Vehicle-2

Airbags: Equipped, not deployed Vehicle-1 or Vehicle-2

Pinned: None

Ejected: See Narrative

Investigated by Trooper Presley #990 of Troop B. Assisted by members of Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, Okmulgee County EMS, and Schulter Fire Department.

“This report is based upon the trooper’s investigation of this collision. It may contain the opinion of the trooper.”

Authority: Trooper Presley #990

OHP Northeast Region Communications Center ECO Simon