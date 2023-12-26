David Lee Morphis

Funeral services for David Lee Morphis will be held Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Little Cemetery.

David Lee Morphis was born November 26, 1938 in Bearden, Oklahoma to W.F. Morphis and Willie Mae (Harris) Morphis. He passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023 in Holdenville, Oklahoma at the age of 85.

Mr. Morphis was a lifelong resident of the Okemah and Wetumka area. He and Patricia Ann Booze were married August 12, 1959 in Haydonville, Oklahoma. Mr. Morphis drove the school bus for Berden Schools for 8 years and also spent many years working in the oilfields and farming. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and when he was younger, he loved playing baseball. For many years, when his health allowed, he attended the 8th Street Holiness Church of Okemah.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Amos, Robert and Donald Morphis and one sister, Mary Underwood.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia of the home; one son, Jeff Morphis and wife Freida; two daughters, Betty June Majors and husband Mark of Holdenville and Carla May Shed and husband Gene of Holdenville; two brothers, Gervis Richard Morphis of Cromwell and Johnny Lee Morphis and wife JoAnn of Cromwell; three sisters, Helen Brown of Cromwell, Caroly Chesser and husband Bill of New Lima and Patsy Morphis of Cromwell; three grandchildren, Mitchell Gosey and wife Alicia of Holdenville, Morgan and Jewels Gosey of Shawnee and Jacob Morphis of Wetumka and one great-grandchild, Michelle Raley of Edmond.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Sister Charlsie Rich.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.

To send flowers to the family visit. www.pamelaspioneerflowers.com