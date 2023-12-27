Funeral Services for Maxine Haydon will be held Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. atSt. Paul’s United Methodist Church of Okemah. Interment will take place at the HighlandCemetery, Okemah, Oklahoma.Wanna Maxine Unterkircher Haydon was born September 13,1929 north of Okemah, Oklahomato Robert “Bob” and Irene (Myers) Unterkircher.

Maxine was a lifelong resident of Okfuskee County. She graduated Valedictorian in 1947 from

Mason High School and later attended Oklahoma A&M. On September 24, 1949 she married

Paul Hill Haydon in Haydonville, OK. Maxine and Paul lived on Haydon Farms. Working

together, they improved the land, the pecan grove, and ran a cow calf operation. Maxine was

active in the community and church throughout her life and will be dearly missed.

Maxine is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul.

Also preceding her in death were her parents, sisters, Nelda Ferguson and Roberta Irby and brother, Charles Unterkircher.

Survivors include her daughters, Paula Haydon Garrett (Steve), and Susan Haydon Raybourn

(Steve); sisters, Freda Wilson (Clifton) and Kay Adams (Bobby); sister-in-law, Judi

Unterkircher; brother-in-law, Jim Irby; grandchildren, Stephanie Peevy (Sam), Cherie Martin

(Tony), Haydon Raybourn, Anna Raybourn (Mike Jones) and great-grandchildren, Caymen,

Harper, and Beckham Martin, Nicole Peevy, and Baby Jones expected in June.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and

officiated by Rev. Jessica Higgins.

Donations in memory of Maxine may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of

Okemah.

Online Condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family visit. www.pamelaspioneerflowers.com