Thelma J. Young
Funeral services for Thelma Jeanette Young will be held Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 2:00 PM at the Okemah Freewill Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.
Thelma Jeannette Young was born June 5, 1951 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Carl Leon LaCoss and Dorothy Christine (Stansell) LaCoss Henn. She passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 72.
Thelma was a 1969 graduate of McLain High School in Tulsa. She worked many years as a bookkeeper for Parks Brothers Ace Hardware in Okemah and with payroll with the Wrangler Plant in Okemah. Thelma and John Young were married May 16, 1970; he later preceded her in death April 28, 2012. One of Thelma’s greatest joys were her grandchildren. She loved her children and her grandchildren and enjoyed her Flo – Mo & Jo adventures. She loved to go camping with John and traveling and enjoyed being a second mom to Elizabeth, Beth, Becka, Rachel and Peter. Thelma also loved her dog, Sadie and was a founding member of the Okemah Freewill Baptist Church.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Mary; brother, Howard and one infant brother.
Survivors include two daughters, Christy Cindle and husband Allen of Okmulgee and Amy Calhoun and husband Robert of Broken Arrow; step son, Kenny Young of Bixby; step daughters, Mary Burks and husband Sam of Tucson, Arizona and Teresa Lavelle and husband Brent of Ozark, Arkansas; two “special sisters”, Florence Hollaway of Rupert, Idaho and Mary Ann Bell of Okmulgee; 12 grandchildren, Brandon and wife Sabra, Catherine, Robby, Rhiannon, Abagail, Hayden, Liberty, Christina, Rebecca, Angela, David and Hayden and three great-grandchildren, Whitney, Ashton and Braylee.
Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Calhoun, Allen Cindle, Clyde Walker, Canny Rutland, Alan Banta and Josh Sloan.
Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Jeff Sloan.
Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.
To send flowers to the family visit. www.pamelaspioneerflowers.com