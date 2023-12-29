TROY ANDREW CORNELL

Troy Andrew Cornell was born March 29, 1929 in Verden, Oklahoma to Barney Robert Wesley Cornell and Julia Ann Christine (Baldridge) Cornell and passed on December 27, 2023 at Fairview Fellowship Home,Fairview, Oklahoma. Per Troy’s request there will be no memorial services.

Troy grew up in Okfuskee and Okmulgee Counties, settling south of Okemah, Oklahoma. He was the sole member of his eighth-grade class at Tiger Flats. Troy’s mother wanted him to attend high school, but Troy wanted to go to work, and work he did. He helped farm the family place and worked for several area farmers. At age 17 Troy started work on his first pipeline construction job. Over the next three years he worked many different occupations, then returned to pipelining. He loved to tell people it was the only job heever had. But the truth was it’s the only job he ever loved. Troy continued working on the pipeline until age eighty-four, being known as a tie-in foreman, spread boss and inspector. Troy worked for multiple contractors over the years, with long tenures at KM Engineering, Okemah Construction and Double M Construction.

On July 3, 1948, Troy married his first love, Freda Fern Brumfield in Okemah, Oklahoma. They were married forty-four years until her death in 1993. Troy always wanted children and was ecstatic when their two children Richard and Linda were born.

Troy loved his family and friends and was known for his knowledge of family history and “hillbilly” sayings.He will long be remembered for the deer camp at his farm.

Troy was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; son Richard; and grandson, Thomas and seven brothers and sisters. He is survived by: his daughter Linda Sodowsky and spouse Lynn, daughter-in-law Jayniece Cornell, all of Ringwood. Grandchildren; Eric Sodowsky and spouse, Aracely, Kevin Sodowsky, Jason Sodowsky and spouse, Natasha; William Cornell and spouse, Ryan, Juliann Cornell and spouse, Tee Pollard; and Elizabeth Reicks and spouse Derek. Sixteen great-grandchildren, five step great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and six step great-great grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and many loyal friends.