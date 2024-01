VINITA, OKLA. – Jett Green (ODOC #885068), an inmate at Northeastern Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita, Okla., unlawfully walked away at approximately 9 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2024.

Inmate Green, 23, is a white male serving a two-year sentence for possession of a stolen vehicle out of Tulsa County.

If you see Inmate Green or know of his whereabouts, do NOT approach and call 911.