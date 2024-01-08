Funeral Services for Jeffrey A. Davault will be held Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 10:00 AM at the First Baptist Church in Okemah.

Jeffrey A. Davault was born April 9, 1960 in Norman, Oklahoma to Vernon S. Davault and Nancy Ellen (Blew) Davault. He passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 63.

Jeff was a resident of Norman, Oklahoma and worked as a registered nurse for the Department of Human Services. He graduated from Okemah High School in 1978 and later attended Oklahoma State University before graduating from Rose State College with a degree in nursing. Jeff enjoyed raising birds, loved his dogs and especially loved Okemah. Most of all, Jeff loved his friends and family. Wherever he was, it just seemed like he “collected friends” who will miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his partner of 24 years, Joe Cox of Norman and his sister, Julie Carter and husband Ted of Bearden.

