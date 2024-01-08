Oklahoma Investment Report by Treasurer Todd Russ

MARKET CONDITIONS The treasury market ended the month at levels lower in yield than in October. All tenors reflected declines with the 10-year treasury being 0.60% lower and earning 4.33%. The 2-year was at 4.68% and the 30-year posted 4.50%. S&P Dow Nasdaq For the month 8.9% 8.8% 10.7% Year-to-date 19% 8.4% 36% The S&P 500 broke records in November, having one of its best performances since it’s rebound in 2020, earning 8.9%. On a year-over-year basis the S&P was up 19% and according to Bloomberg News “snapped a three-month losing streak as investors looked past the possibility of a recession, geopolitical turmoil and souring borrowing costs”. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones & Nasdaq were both positive for the month at 8.8% and 10.7% respectively. On an annualized basis the Dow earned 8.4% and the Nasdaq yielded a healthy 36%. The Federal Reserve voted unanimously to leave the overnight federal funds rate unchanged at the target range of 5.25%-5.50% which continued to reflect a 22-year high. Minutes from the meeting said “all participants judged that it would be appropriate for policy to remain at a restrictive stance for some time until inflation is clearly moving down sustainably toward the Committee’s objective”. According to Reuters, “Slowing demand has raised optimism that the U.S. central bank is probably done raising interest rates this cycle, with financial markets even anticipating a rate cut in mid-2024”.