Oklahoma Investment Report by Treasurer Todd Russ
|PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE, DIVERSIFICATION, AND STRATEGY
September portfolio yielded 2.97% with a weighted average maturity of 985 days.
Total portfolio market value of $15.6 billion, up $1.9 billion in comparison to November 2022.
Total portfolio contained 65% in U.S. Treasurys, 9% in U.S. government agencies,
17% in mortgage-backed securities, 8% money market mutual funds, 0.3% in certificates of deposit,
and 0.6% in state bond issues and foreign bonds, comprised the balance of funds invested.
|MARKET CONDITIONS
The treasury market ended the month at levels lower in yield than in October. All tenors reflected declines with the 10-year treasury being 0.60% lower and earning 4.33%. The 2-year was at 4.68% and the 30-year posted 4.50%.
The S&P 500 broke records in November, having one of its best performances since it’s rebound in 2020, earning 8.9%. On a year-over-year basis the S&P was up 19% and according to Bloomberg News “snapped a three-month losing streak as investors looked past the possibility of a recession, geopolitical turmoil and souring borrowing costs”. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones & Nasdaq were both positive for the month at 8.8% and 10.7% respectively. On an annualized basis the Dow earned 8.4% and the Nasdaq yielded a healthy 36%.
The Federal Reserve voted unanimously to leave the overnight federal funds rate unchanged at the target range of 5.25%-5.50% which continued to reflect a 22-year high. Minutes from the meeting said “all participants judged that it would be appropriate for policy to remain at a restrictive stance for some time until inflation is clearly moving down sustainably toward the Committee’s objective”. According to Reuters, “Slowing demand has raised optimism that the U.S. central bank is probably done raising interest rates this cycle, with financial markets even anticipating a rate cut in mid-2024”.
|ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS
The number of jobs created in October reflected the lowest gain since June coming in at 150,000. The unemployment increased from 3.8% to 3.9% and gained a half-point since April. The Labor Department said strikes in the automobile, transportation, warehousing and information industries accounted for 54,000 fewer workers. Meanwhile, the payroll numbers for August and September were revised lower by a total of 101,000.
The Commerce Department reported the consumer price index (CPI) for October came in lower than expected, being flat from the previous month. On a year-over-year basis, CPI was 3.2% in comparison to 3.7% in September. Annualized core CPI was at 4%, being the smallest increase since September 2021. Producer prices also defied market expectations falling 0.5% month-over-month, reflecting the highest drop since April 2020.
Retail sales dropped in October by 0.1%, after posting three of months of gains, and the September sales number was upwardly revised by 0.2% to 0.9%. Core retail sales, which excludes automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, increased 0.2% and was upwardly revised in September to 0.7% from 0.6%.
|The National Association of Realtors said existing home sales continued a downward trajectory, falling 4.1% over the previous month. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales declined 14.6% and the seasonally adjusted annual rate was 3.79 million. Prices continued to be elevated with the national median existing-home price for all housing types at $391,800 reflecting an annual gain of 3.4%.
|The second estimate for the third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) was upwardly revised to 5.2% from 4.9% seasonally adjusted annual rate. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported that the higher estimate was due to “upward revisions to nonresidential fixed investment and state and local government spending”.
All funds under the control of this office requiring collateralization were secured at rates ranging from 100% to 110%, depending on the type of investment.
Securities were purchased or sold utilizing competitive bidding. Bank fees and money market mutual fund operating expenses are detailed in the attached pages, as is the earnings split between the State Treasurer and the master custodian bank on securities lending income.
Funds available for investment at market value include the State Treasurer’s investments at $12,159,429,223 and State Agency balances in OK Invest at $3,517,694,408 for a total of $15,677,123,631.
|Best regards,
TODD RUSS
cc: The Honorable Kevin Stitt, Governor
