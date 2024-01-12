Services are pending for Derek D. Douglas.

Derek D. Douglas was born December 7, 1961 in Fresno, California to Stanley Earl Douglas and Delores (Conley) Douglas. He passed away Thursday, January 11, 2024 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 62.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

Survivors include his two sons, Jessie Douglas of Weleetka, Oklahoma and Stanley Douglas of Bristow, Oklahoma; one daughter, Shalyn Crain and husband Darryl of Haskell, Oklahoma; one brother, Michael Douglas of Sacramento, California; one sister, Donna Douglas Boone of Fresno, California; 7 grandchildren and his ex-wife, Linda (Witt) Douglas of Tulsa.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

