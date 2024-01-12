OSBI OFFERS REWARD IN OKFUSKEE COUNTY HOMICIDE CASE

JANUARY 12, 2024

CASTLE, OK – On January 7, 2024, the Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Office requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to assist with a homicide.

Earlier that morning, Okfuskee County deputies responded to a property near State Highway 48 and East 1020 Road near Castle, Oklahoma. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered 53-year-old Harry Dam, who was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Other victims were found to be physically assaulted, but are expected to recover.

OSBI special agents immediately began collecting information from the scene and determined that the property is a legal marijuana grow site. Multiple suspects had forced entry onto the property, stealing a number of items.

At this time, the OSBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrests and convictions regarding this case.

You can submit your information to the OSBI at tips@osbi.ok.gov or call our office at 405-372-1516.

The OSBI would like to thank the Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics for assisting us with this case.

