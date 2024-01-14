FORMER VFW COMMANDER PLEADS GUILTY TO WIRE FRAUD

Defendant Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $40,000 From Oklahoma Veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY – Yesterday, MICHAEL BRUCE COLLEY, 65, of Marlow, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

On September 19, 2023, Colley was charged by Information with wire fraud. According to the Information, Colley worked as commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1192 in Duncan, Oklahoma. The VFW is a nonprofit, dedicated to veterans’ service and military and community service programs. The Information alleges Colley controlled the finances for the post, and made over 30 unauthorized withdrawals from VFW accounts, which he used to pay his own personal expenses. The withdrawals totaled more than $40,000 and many of these fraudulent withdrawals occurred at Oklahoma casinos.

Today, Colley pleaded guilty to wire fraud. As part of his plea, Colley admitted that between January of 2019 and June of 2021, he defrauded the VFW Post 1192 of over $40,000. At sentencing, Colley faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

This case is the result of an investigation by the FBI Oklahoma City field office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bow Bottomly is prosecuting the case.

Reference is made to public filings for additional information.