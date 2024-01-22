Funeral services for Ruby Mae Bruce are pending.

Ruby Mae Bruce was born November 24, 1941 in Wilson, Oklahoma to Washing and Wynema (Leader) Kelley. She passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2024 in Okemah at the age of 82.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmy Don Bruce; one sister, Coleen Hill and four brothers, Richard, Eugene and Washington Kelley and Doug Starr.

Survivors include her son, Michael Watson of Okemah; two daughters, Neenah Watson of Okemah and Lisa Watson of Henryetta and five grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.