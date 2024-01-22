The Okemah City Council Meeting tonight (January 22) is cancelled due to weather. By Editor | January 22, 2024 | 0 The Okemah City Council Meeting tonight January 22 is cancelled due to weather. Posted in Featured Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts OSBI OFFERS REWARD IN OKFUSKEE COUNTY HOMICIDE CASE January 12, 2024 | No Comments » Oklahoma Economic Report December 2023 January 12, 2024 | No Comments » Joint letter from leaders of the FiveTribes to Governor Stitt rejecting participation in the One Oklahoma Task Force. January 10, 2024 | No Comments » Oklahoma Investment Report by Treasurer Todd Russ January 8, 2024 | No Comments » Drummond to testify before U.S. House committee in impeachment proceedings against Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary January 8, 2024 | No Comments »