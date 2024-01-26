A memorial service for Donald Ray Bowman will be held Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumka, Oklahoma with Bro. John Roberts officiating.

Donald Ray Bowman was born October 10, 1961 in Henryetta, Oklahoma to Tommy and Louise (Maxwell) Bowman. He passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2024 in Oklahoma City at the age of 62.

Donald was a resident of Oklahoma City until 1972 when he moved to Wetumka. He worked with his dad laying carpet, received his GED and worked several jobs until April of 1990 when he went to work for the City of Wetumka. After 29 years of employment, he retired. Donald also volunteered with the Wetumka Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting fishing, camping and just having a good time with his family and friends. He also played guitar in a band name the “Awesome Possums”. After 23 years together, he married Misty Pack on July 1, 2020 in Holdenville.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife Misty Bowman of Wetumka; one daughter, Amanda Bowman of Wetumka; one son, Robert Bowman and wife Ashley of Wetumka; one brother, Darryl Bowman of Healdton, Oklahoma; one sister, Beverly Dilday and husband Les of Wetumka and five grandchildren, Dagan Stevenson, Paisley Bowman, Azura Bowman, Aizen Bowman and Zyan Bowman; one great-grandbaby Evert Proctor; 5 nieces and nephews and 12 great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma.

