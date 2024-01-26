Imogene Reando

Imogene Reando was born Monday, February 3, 1931 near Estancia, New Mexico to James “Tom” Leion Blancett and Ruby (Williams) Blancett. She passed away Monday, January 22, 2024 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma at the age of 92.

Imogene spent most of her life in California. She later resided in Colorado, Missouri and Tennessee before settling in Oklahoma. Imogene loved to read and was a talented artist and musician. She loved singing with her kids and playing guitar. She even sang in the Palamino Club in North Hollywood. She enjoyed growing a garden, cooking and especially spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Russel Gorse; two brothers, James “Jimmy” Leone Blancett and Richard Lucian Blancett; two sisters, Helen Beverly Blancett and Margaret Ruth Blancett; four sons, John Logan Capps, Bruce Robert Capps, Brandon Thomas Capps and Michael “Mike” Charles Capps; one daughter, Jeanne Carson Prefontaine; one grandchild, Travis Inman Capps and one great-grandchild, “Baby Fairres”.

She is survived by daughters, Belinda Lynn Gorse, Shari Lee Gorse, Denise Elizabeth Kissire Capps, Gail Frances Capps, Jo Carrol Capps and Patricia Annette Capps; two sons, Patrick Anthony Capps and Charles Windel Kissire; one sister, Carolyn Blancett; grandchildren, Joshualyn Lynnon Prater, Joelyna Grace Shands, Kelsey Jo Kissire, Brandon Ray Kissire, Felipe Ussery, Patrick Capps Jr., Charlene Ashley Capps, Teresa Ann Capps, Shayleen Trisha Inman and Chelsea Capps (plus many more) and great-grandchildren, Gracelynn Ruby Fairres, Peyton Charley Johnson, Riley Jade Johnson and Breesa Inman (plus many more).

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

