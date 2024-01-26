Funeral services for Jesse D. Givens will be held Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM at the Kialegee Life Center of Wetumka. A prayer service will be held Thursday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumka. Wake services will be Friday at the Kialegee Life Center at 7:00 PM.

Jesse Dewochee Givens was born June 6, 1949 in Talihina, Oklahoma to Eunah and Mary (Dewochee) Givens. He passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2024 in Holdenville, Oklahoma at the age of 74.

Jesse was a lifelong resident of Wetumka. He worked 30 years as a mechanic and later for Creek Nation Housing. Jesse also proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed beadwork, working on cars, fishing and hunting.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Gary Givens and brothers, Michael and Ben Givens.

Survivors include his wife of over 45 years, Mary Givens of Wetumka; one son, Jesse Givens Jr. of Wetumka; one daughter, Agnes Givens of Wetumka; three brothers, Sonny Givens Sr. of Weleetka, Willie Fish and wife Sue of Moore and Charlie Fish of Glenpool; 6 sisters, Fannie Hobia of Wetumka, Terry Tutchy of Wetumka, Angel Fish of Wetumka, Charlotte Conat of Norman, Stacy Taylor and husband Jeff of Moore and Ellen Hawzipta and husband Lee of Holdenville and five grandchildren, Jessica Frazier, Senhelvpke Frazier, Alyssa Givens, Maelynn Givens and Julian Givens.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma.

