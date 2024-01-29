Johnie Lee Litle

Funeral services for Johnie Lee Litle will be held Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 10:00 AM at the Burnett Mission Holiness Church of Paden, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Oakdale Cemetery of Paden with military honors.

Johnie Lee Litle was born September 11, 1947 in Palo Alto, California to Leland Louis Litle and Alice (Parker) Litle. He passed away Sunday, January 28, 2024 at his home in Paden, Oklahoma at the age of 76.

Mr. Litle was a resident of Paden, Oklahoma. On December 28, 1973, in Paden, he married Paula Heard. He proudly served his country with the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and later worked as an aircraft welder at Tinker Air Force Base. Mr. Litle enjoyed traveling and vacationing, watching OU Football, NY Yankees Baseball and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was also a member of the Burnett Mission Holiness Church of Paden.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife Paula Litle of the home; his son, Brad Litle and wife Brittney of Shawnee; one brother, Billy Litle of Prague; one sister, Virginia James and husband Dean of Prague and five grandchildren, Trey Litle and wife Shelby, Brooklyn Litle, London Litle, Briggs Litle and Briar Litle.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Earl Stone, Chris Cheatwood, Matt Morris, Jason Banks, Brent Heard and David Brown.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online Condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.