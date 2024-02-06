WoodyFest Presents Prairie Grass w/RT Valine!

Hey friends! Can you believe we are already two months into 2024? Wow! Time is flying by! For the Woody Guthrie Coalition, that means we’re already elbows-deep into planning for our 27th Annual Woody Guthrie Festival this July! Our largest projects to raise the funds needed to put on our beloved festival are our WoodyFest Road Shows. And this weekend, February 10, is our first one! We are so excited to kick off the WoodyFest Road Show season with an amazing chance to enjoy dinner and a show in Woody’s hometown of Okemah, OK. We’ve partnered with the Hen House to present hometown favorites Prairie Grass with RT Valine opening! Prairie Grass, based in Bristow, Oklahoma includes leader Mike Newell (guitar and vocal), Roger Boomer (fiddle and vocal), Milt Alexander (upright bass and vocal), Steve Whitehouse (mandolin, upright bass, and vocal), Ron Tennison of Boynton, OK (dobro and vocal), and Roy Sinor of Mounds, OK (lead guitar and vocal). The group formed in 2011, emerging from previous ensembles the Sidekicks and the Peacekeepers, all led by Newell.