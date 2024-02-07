Teresa Louise Clark was born December 2, 1963 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Alvin Howard Poe and Claudia (Smith) Sanders. She passed away, Sunday, February 4, 2024 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma at the age of 60.

Teresa enjoyed crafting, gardening, watching her favorite shows on tv and was an avid reader.

Teresa is preceded in death by her father.

Survivors include her mother, Claudia Sanders of Okemah; two sons, Gabriel Clark and wife Victoria of Welty and Garth Clark of Okmulgee; three sisters, Kimberly Fitzgerald of Shawnee, Lisa Stover and husband Zac of Edmond and Chastity Propes and husband Tommy Jr. of Okemah; one brother, Lary Poe of Okemah; one sister, Patricia Jones and husband Dale of Okemah; 12 grandchildren, Alayna and Jace Fitzgerald, Jolie Strawn, Wesley Beck, Liam Stober, Tommy Propes III, Callie Propes, Nevaehli Weber, Neahven Weber, Soren Clark, Kaydha Clark and Kyeis Clark and three great-grandchildren, Bronzon, Brayzon and Jocee Billings.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. David Hamilton.

