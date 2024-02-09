Lowe Announces 2nd Annual Black History Day At Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY –The Oklahoma Black Legislative Caucus will be hosting the 2nd Annual Black History Day at the Capitol on Monday, February 12, 2024, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm in the 2nd floor rotunda at the Oklahoma State Capitol. This year, the keynote speaker will be Marilyn Luper Hildreth, daughter of the late Civil Rights activist Clara Luper. The event will showcase Black-owned businesses, local schools and universities, and several organizations that are geared toward Black Oklahomans.

“The Oklahoma Black Legislative Caucus and I are pleased to be hosting the second Black History Day at the Capitol. My goal with this event is to highlight organizations and businesses and connect them with Black Oklahomans, as well as educate those in attendance on both history and resources that are available to them,” said Rep. Jason Lowe, D-OKC.

OBLC Chairman Monroe Nichols thanked Rep. Lowe for his help putting the event together.

“Black History Month is a time we all reflect on our nation’s long march toward freedom and equality,” said Rep. Nichols. “Black History Day at the Capitol is a reminder of the pivotal role black Oklahomans have played in building a better society for us all. The building of black towns, the prosperity on Greenwood, the sit-in movement and the fight for an equitable education all showed the determination, innovation, resolve and commitment of black Oklahomans. I want to thank Representative Lowe for his leadership in coordinating this annual event and I’m excited to welcome Marilyn Luper-Hildreth back to the capitol as our keynote speaker.”