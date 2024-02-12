Funeral services for Lou Annie Walters will be held Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 2:00 PM at the Okfuskee Indian Community Building north of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Hicks Family Cemetery. Wake services will be Tuesday, 7:00 PM also at the Okfuskee Indian Community Building.

Lou Annie Walters was born February 1, 1957 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Joe and Lorene Hicks. She passed away Saturday, February 10, 2024 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 67.

Lou Annie or Lele known to most loved to garden, play sports and hold family events at her home. She also worked at Haydon Farms for many years. Lou Annie held the treasurer’s position for the Okfuskee Indian Community for 20 years. She was also a member of the Okfuskee Ceremonial Grounds where she loved to teach the younger generation how to make traditional foods.

She leaves behind her husband, Chebon Walters of the home; daughter, Jorena Hicks of the home; sisters, Aggie Beaver of Wewoka, Mary Walters of Mason, Annie Hicks of Mason and Rita and Kop Tiger of Okmulgee. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Joe and Lorena Hicks and brothers, Johnnie Hicks, Terry Hicks and Simmer Hicks.

Active pallbearers will be Jason Smith, Bobby Dearman, Roy K. Larney, Sagey Joe Hicks Jr., Izack Dearman and Jensen Smith.

Honorary bearers include, Kop Tiger, Roy Larney, Ernest McPerryman, Sagey Hicks, Braden Hicks, Hotvle Hicks, Easton Hicks, Mynus Smith, C’Anna Dearman and Matthew Larney.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Jason Tiger and Jimmy Hicks.

Online Condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.