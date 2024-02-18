Connors State College to Dedicate Fine Arts Center in Honor of Dr. Donnie Nero

Connors State College proudly announces the upcoming dedication ceremony for the renaming of its Fine Arts Center in honor of Dr. Donnie Nero, the esteemed fifteenth president of the college. The event is scheduled to take place on February 23, 2024, and will mark a historic moment in recognition of Dr. Nero’s groundbreaking contributions to education and leadership.

Dr. Donnie Nero, who served as the first African-American president of a non-historically black institution in the state of Oklahoma, has left an indelible mark on Connors State College and the broader educational community. His career, which began in the Sapulpa Public Schools and ascended to the presidency of Connors State College, is characterized by a commitment to excellence and service.

The dedication ceremony will commence at 10:00 am in the A.D. Stone Student Union Ballroom on Connors State College’s Warner campus. The event will feature keynote speakers, tributes to Dr. Nero’s legacy, and a symbolic unveiling of the newly named Dr. Donnie Nero Fine Arts Center.

President Ramming expresses the college’s gratitude for Dr. Nero’s transformative leadership, stating, “This dedication is a testament to Dr. Nero’s unwavering commitment to not only Connors State College, but education as a whole across Oklahoma. The Dr. Donnie Nero Fine Arts Center will stand as a lasting tribute to his legacy and a source of inspiration for current and future generations of students.”

Dr. Nero’s achievements include serving on the Governor’s “Edge” Task Force, earning numerous accolades such as the Phi Theta Kappa International Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction, and founding the Oklahoma African-American Educators Hall of Fame in 2010. His induction into various halls of fame, including the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame, reflects his lasting impact on education in Oklahoma.

The Connors State College community invites alumni, friends, and the public to join in celebrating this momentous occasion. For more information about the dedication ceremony or to RSVP, please contact Brandy McElyea by emailing brandy.mcelyea@connorsstate.edu or calling (918) 463-6343.