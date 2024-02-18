Jones honored at National Black Cowboy Awards Gala

Marvellus Jones from Boley was honored during the First Annual National Black Cowboy Awards Gala held at the National Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City on Saturday, February 10.

Jones was recognized as one of six outstanding Black rodeo announcers from across the United States. Each one of the recipients received a belt buckle with the emblazoned words “National Black Cowboy Rodeo 2024 Living Legend.” Jones was exuberant as he crossed the stage even borrowing the master of ceremonies’ microphone to make a few unscripted comments. His joy and enthusiasm was on full display. Jones is the announcer for the historic Boley Rodeo.

Several guests were in the audience to celebrate with Jones, including former Boley Mayor, Mary Matthews, Boley Judge Henrietta Hicks, state Senator Roger and Pamela Thompson and several from the Boley community. Ebenezzar and Karen Ekuban were sponsors and hosts for several tables at the event.

The Gala drew visitors and awardees from across the United States. There was an overflow crowd which at times filled banquet room beyond capacity.

The Boley Rodeo, hosted in historic Boley, Oklahoma, is the oldest African American community-based rodeo in the nation. This Memorial Day weekend event honors their rich history and celebrates the future.

The Boley Rodeo began in 1903. Boley is preparing to host their 121st Black Rodeo on Memorial Day Weekend on May 25.