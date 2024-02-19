Wanda “Theralene” Cottrell

Wanda “Theralene” Cottrell, 90, of Shawnee, OK, passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at the Shawnee Memory Care Center. Theralene was born on November 6, 1933 in Broken Arrow, OK to Theral and Zaye Roork. She graduated from Okmulgee High School in 1951. She met L. Charles Cottrell in high school and they were married on October 5, 1951 in Okmulgee, OK. Theralene worked for East Central Electric in Okmulgee, the Okfuskee County Court House, Okemah High School, Okemah Insurance Agency, and Parks Brothers Funeral Home. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, a sister (Beverly Stephenson and her husband Gary), two sons (Ron Cottrell and his wife Vivian) and (Randy Cottrell and his wife Donna), four grandsons (Chris Cottrell), (Charles Cottrell and his wife Michelle), (Clif Cottrell and his wife Nicole), and (Scott Cottrell and his wife Tara), seven great grandchildren (Bailey Cottrell, Annabelle Cottrell, Cole Cottrell, Kinley Cottrell, Brooklyn Cottrell, Clara Cottrell and Charlotte Cottrell). She was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Shawnee, OK. She was preceded in death by her parents (Theral and Zaye Roork), one brother (Thomas Roork and his wife Mariko).

A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at Parks Brothers Funeral Chapel in Prague. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Park Grove Cemetery in Broken Arrow. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague.

