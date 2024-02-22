Funeral services for Helen Dodson will be held Monday, February 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM at the Cromwell Pentecostal Holiness Church. Interment will follow at the Little Cemetery.

Helen Dodson was born April 24, 1933 in the Sandhill area outside of Cromwell, Oklahoma to Forrest Blanton Stanfield and Sarah Maude (Robinson) Stanfield. She passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at her home in Cromwell, Oklahoma at the age of 90.

Mrs. Dodson was a longtime resident of the Cromwell area. She and Billy Gene Dodson were married August 24, 1952 in Cromwell. He later preceded her in death, December 23, 2009. Mrs. Dodson was a loving homemaker who enjoyed quilting, crocheting, watching birds and was a devoted member of the Cromwell Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers, three sisters and two sons in law, Lee Burdin and Farron Oliver.

She is survived by one son, Nolan Eugene “Buddy” Dodson and wife Twana of Maude; three daughters, Rebecca “Becky” Burdine of Midwest City, Karen June Ladd of Cromwell and Deborah Annette Oliver of Ada; 7 grandchildren, Gene Pederson Jr., Denise Reed, Eric Ross, Greg Dodson, Aaron Oliver, Rachel Oliver and Brandon Dodson; 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Dodson’s grandsons will be serving as pallbearers.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Sis. Ruby Nell York.