A celebration of life service for Bobby Dwight Groves will be held Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 11:00 AM graveside at the Highland Cemetery of Okemah.

Bobby Dwight Groves was born November 1, 1946 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Louis Grant Groves and Bertha Mae (Phillips) Groves. He passed away Thursday, February 22, 2024 in Okemah at the age of 77.

Bobby was a longtime resident of Okemah and a 1965 graduate of Okemah High School. He also proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In October of 1979, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, he married Barbara Joan Groves. Bobby retired form the Oklahoma Department of Transportation after 30 years of employment. He enjoyed quail hunting, noodling, fishing, coon hunting and bee keeping.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara; his son, Dallas; three brothers, Louis Jr., Donald and Elvin Groves and two sisters, Joyce Cousse and Lois Like.

He is survived by his daughter, Vicky Smith of Okemah; one brother, Jerry Groves and wife Sharon of Choctaw, Oklahoma; one grandson, Ryan Adams and 4 great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Jeannie McMahan.

