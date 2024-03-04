54th Speaker of U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan to Speak at University of Oklahoma March 27

NORMAN, OKLA. – Paul Ryan, who served as the 54th speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019, will present “The State of American Politics” during the spring 2024 Presidential Speakers Series dinner at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, in the Oklahoma Memorial Union, 900 Asp Ave. The Presidential Speakers Series hosts conversations between OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. and nationally renowned guest speakers to foster constructive and enlightening dialogue on some of the most pressing issues facing American society today.

“As a distinguished leader with a wealth of experience at the highest echelons of government, Speaker Ryan brings a unique perspective that will undoubtedly enrich our understanding of today’s political landscape,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “Exploring the challenges and opportunities facing our nation, alongside recognizing democracy’s vital role in society, are essential to our collective future and embody our academic mission. It is an honor to host esteemed guests like Speaker Ryan as part of our Presidential Speakers Series, further elevating the caliber of learning opportunities available to our university community.”

Prior to becoming Speaker of the House, Ryan served as the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and as Chairman of the House Budget Committee from 2011-2015. In 2012, he was selected to serve as Governor Mitt Romney’s vice-presidential nominee. Paul was first elected to Congress at age 28 and represented Wisconsin’s First District for two decades.

In 2019, he launched the American Idea Foundation, a non-partisan, not-for-profit organization that expands economic opportunity by partnering with local organizations and academics to advance evidence-based public policies. In 2020, Paul was named chairman of the board of directors of Executive Network Partnering Corporation, and in 2021, he was named a partner at Solamere Capital. In 2022, he was named vice chairman of Teneo, a global management consulting company.

He is a member of the board of directors of the Fox Corporation, of SHINE Medical Technologies LLC, and of Xactus. He also serves on the advisory board of Robert Bosch GmbH. He serves as a professor of the practice at the University of Notre Dame and is a visiting fellow in the practice of public policy at the American Enterprise Institute. He is on the Board of Trustees of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute and on the Board of Directors for the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Limited seating is available by reservation for OU students, faculty, staff and alumni, with overflow seating available to the public. For reservations, more information and accommodations, email universityevents@ou.edu or call (405) 325-1701.